Sporty Princess Kate's best looks: Leggings, tennis skirt & more

The Princess of Wales is the queen of sport

Princess Kate is arguably the fittest royal, with sporting skills in everything from sailing to rugby to tennis.

Whether she's playing tennis with Emma Radacanu, doing her best Mel C impression with a high ponytail for a spot of football, or getting stuck into a rugby scrum, the Princess of Wales is always game to get involved – and we love her all the more for it.

Read on for Princess Kate's sportiest looks of all time that prove she's the queen of sports.

The Princess of Wales donned a simple pair of black leggings for a kickabout, proving she's as comfortable in workout wear as she is in tea dresses and gowns.

2 11 © Getty Princess Kate's classic black leggings made a second appearance when she took part in a running race – though we bet she got a little warm in that red puffer!

The royal looks like head girl material in this fun navy-blue tennis skirt.

4 11 © Getty Prince William's wife knows that side stripe trousers are incredibly flattering, wearing a pair for a game of indoor tennis.

Tennis whites look fabulous on the Princess of Wales!

6 11 © Getty Princess Kate shows off her defined back muscles in rowing attire – wow!

A game of rugby calls for official rugby kit – Princess Kate certainly looks the part.

8 11 © Getty Princess Kate somehow makes the unofficial uniform of P.E. teachers look chic.

9 11 © Getty A polo shirt makes for the perfect sailing outfit.

11 11 © Getty Another sailing adventure saw Princess Kate don shorts and a cap to protect her hair at sea.

