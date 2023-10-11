Princess Kate joins uni freshers as Prince William meets emergency responders - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have stepped out for a second day of engagements in support of World Mental Health Day.

Prince William is meeting emergency responders at the Milton Keynes Blue Light Hub.

The royal, 41, will hear from a group of young people who have recently joined their service about the challenges they face in the early stages of their careers.

It's a cause close to William's heart, having seen what emergency responders face on a daily basis while previously serving as a pilot with RAF search and rescue and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Meanwhile, Kate is at Nottingham Trent University to hear how they and the University of Nottingham are ensuring that its students have the right mental health to support them at the start of the new academic year.

While the trouser suit has become the royal's signature look of late, Kate looked elegant in a cream knitted jumper and midi skirt from Sezane for her visit to the university.

© Getty Kate looked elegant in a knitted ensemble

The Princess will drop into a Freshers Fayre and learn how students are supporting each other through peer-to-peer monitoring.

© Getty The Princess speaks to students and staff

Ahead of her outing, Kensington Palace said: "The Princess is passionate about ensuring young people have the right tools in place to take care of their mental wellbeing, especially in relation to understanding and managing their own emotions.

"She is also focused on encouraging young people to build key protective factors such as healthy relationships and communities around them which will help them to lay stronger foundations as they move through life."

On Tuesday, William and Kate attended a youth forum in Birmingham, where the Princess delivered a passionate speech, setting out the royal couple's mission.

© Getty Kate heard how students are supporting each other

She said: “William and I believe we need to do all we can as a society to help young people develop the emotional and social life skills they need for good mental health, and to thrive in the world around them.

“Both learning about the world and learning about how to be happy and thrive within it, should go hand-in-hand.”

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which major character Prince Harry inspired in a Hollywood movie