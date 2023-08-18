Princess Kate proves she could have been a Lioness in football action shots

The Princess of Wales is talented on the pitch!

As president of the Football Association, we'd always assumed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had inherited their love of the beautiful game from Prince William, but their mother, Princess Kate also has some serious ball skills – so much so, we feel she could give the Lionesses a run for their money!

While the Princess of Wales is more often thought of as a tennis fan, the 41-year-old has proven she has a talent on the football pitch too, regularly showing her skills during public engagements.

Read on to see Princess Kate's best football moments that prove she could have been a Lioness in another life!

1 11 © Getty During a visit to Belfast in 2017 Princess Kate took to the pitch, training with children during a session. The royal looked ultra sporty in black leggings and a cosy Cricket jumper.

2 11 © Getty 2019 saw Princess Kate jump for joy while playing football in Belfast.

3 11 © Getty Princess Kate practiced football drills in Londonderry in 2021, wearing all black for the physical engagement.

4 11 © Getty The royal looked ready for action as she was snapped midway through a training session in 2020.

5 11 © Getty We bet Princess Kate wished she'd remembered to pack a hairband for this strenuous football session!

6 11 © Getty Prince William watches on in envy as his wife proves she's good at just about every sport!

7 11 © Getty While she might not always be dressed for sport, Princess Kate never shies away from getting involved in a game of football, as proved in this pretty summer dress.

8 11 © Getty Handball! We hope Princess Kate didn't get a red card for her pitch behaviour.

9 11 © Getty The Princess of Wales is always in control, leading the start of the match.

10 11 © Getty Ever a pro, Princess Kate balances a football with grace and poise!

11 11 © Getty

Princess Kate proves the importance of a warm-up, limbering up ahead of a strenuous game.

