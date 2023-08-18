Princess Kate proves she could have been a Lioness in football action shots

As president of the Football Association, we'd always assumed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had inherited their love of the beautiful game from Prince William, but their mother, Princess Kate also has some serious ball skills – so much so, we feel she could give the Lionesses a run for their money!
While the Princess of Wales is more often thought of as a tennis fan, the 41-year-old has proven she has a talent on the football pitch too, regularly showing her skills during public engagements.
Read on to see Princess Kate's best football moments that prove she could have been a Lioness in another life!
Princess Kate proves the importance of a warm-up, limbering up ahead of a strenuous game.
Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub