Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate could have been a Lioness in football action shots
Subscribe

Princess Kate proves she could have been a Lioness in football action shots

The Princess of Wales is talented on the pitch!

The Princess Of Wales Visits Maidenhead Rugby Club
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

As president of the Football Association, we'd always assumed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had inherited their love of the beautiful game from Prince William, but their mother, Princess Kate also has some serious ball skills – so much so, we feel she could give the Lionesses a run for their money!

While the Princess of Wales is more often thought of as a tennis fan, the 41-year-old has proven she has a talent on the football pitch too, regularly showing her skills during public engagements.

Read on to see Princess Kate's best football moments that prove she could have been a Lioness in another life!

111
Princess Kate takes part in a football training session with children during a visit the National Stadium in Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association on February 27, 2019© Getty

During a visit to Belfast in 2017 Princess Kate took to the pitch, training with children during a session. The royal looked ultra sporty in black leggings and a cosy Cricket jumper.

LOOK: Princess Kate is the sportiest royal - 17 photos to prove it

211
© Getty

2019 saw Princess Kate jump for joy while playing football in Belfast.

SURPRISE: The one way Prince William always trumps wife Princess Kate

311
Princess Kate kicks a football as she visits the City of Derry Rugby Club on September 29, 2021© Getty

Princess Kate practiced football drills in Londonderry in 2021, wearing all black for the physical engagement.

LOOK: 17 of Prince William's fittest moments that prove he's the king of sports 

411
Princess Kate kicking a ball in the air© Getty

The royal looked ready for action as she was snapped midway through a training session in 2020.

511
Princess Kate hair swinging as she plays football© Getty

We bet Princess Kate wished she'd remembered to pack a hairband for this strenuous football session!

611
Princess Kate kicking a football while Prince William watches© Getty

Prince William watches on in envy as his wife proves she's good at just about every sport!

711
Princess Kate playing football in a dress© Getty

While she might not always be dressed for sport, Princess Kate never shies away from getting involved in a game of football, as proved in this pretty summer dress.

811
Princess Kate running with a ball© Getty

Handball! We hope Princess Kate didn't get a red card for her pitch behaviour.

SEE: Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots 

911
Princess Kate with her foot on a football© Getty

The Princess of Wales is always in control, leading the start of the match.

1011
Princess Kate kicking a ball in a red jumper© Getty

Ever a pro, Princess Kate balances a football with grace and poise!

1111
© Getty

Princess Kate proves the importance of a warm-up, limbering up ahead of a strenuous game.

 Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub

Other topics

More Health & Fitness

See more