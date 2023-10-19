Prince William interrupts half-term break with George, Charlotte and Louis - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to have any public engagements while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on half-term.

But Prince William interrupted his break to speak with firefighters fighting wildfires across Canada via a video call, according to Wednesday's Court Circular.

Canada is enduring its worst wildlife season on record with statistics showing that 45.7 million acres (18.5 million hectares) have burned in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 17.5 million acres (7.1 million) hectares, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

William and Kate have carried out two official tours of Canada – their first in 2011 shortly after their wedding, and their second in 2016, when they were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Last weekend, the couple showed their support for their rugby patronages.

The Prince brought George, ten, along to watch Wales vs Argentina in Marseille, France at the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

There was disappointment for the pair as Wales lost out on a place in the semi-final, but it was later revealed that George was treated to a post-match meal.

As Princess Kate arrived to watch England's match against Fiji in Marseille on Sunday night, she was seen chatting to officials.

Kate spoke to Sir Bill Beaumont about how much fun her son had had the day before at the event, when the World Rugby chairman joked about George's appetite.

"He took full advantage," the princess said, smiling. "He tucked into the pizza alright," Sir Beaumont quipped. "Yes, I know, I did hear that," Kate laughed.

William will travel to Singapore next month for the third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, but he will not be joined by wife Kate.

The ceremony, which takes place on 7 November, coincides with George's exams on the same week, and HELLO! understands that Kate wants to be at home in Windsor to support him.

George, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are currently in Year Six, Year Four and Year One respectively at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The royal children enrolled at the co-educational, preparatory school in September 2022. George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas' Battersea School in south west London, while Louis was at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

Before the half-term break, the Prince and Princess carried out three days of engagements to mark World Mental Health Day, including a visit to Birmingham where Kate delivered a passionate speech. Watch below...

William then met emergency responders in Milton Keynes, while Kate reminisced about her student days at Nottingham Trent University.

The royal couple then took part in a mental fitness workshop run by Kate's patronage, SportsAid, in Marlow.

