Princess Eugenie shares unseen wedding clips and new family photo with baby Ernest to mark wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie shared an incredible throwback of her wedding day, including some unseen clips and a new photo of her baby son Ernest as she marked her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on Thursday.

The royal, 33, posted the incredible video on her social media feeds and set it to the tune of Florence and the Machine's hit You've Got the Love. "5 years ago today," she posted in her caption alongside a pair of heart emojis.

The stunning clip featured unseen footage of Eugenie preparing for her wedding day alongside sister Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson, while also showing the moment she walked down the aisle towards Jack and their kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The clip ended by counting through the years Eugenie and Jack have been married before it ended with a photo of the pair on the beach alongside their children, August and Ernest.

Eugenie married her long-term boyfriend and businessman Jack on 12 October 2018 – just five months after her cousin, Prince Harry, tied the knot with Meghan Markle.

The autumnal ceremony took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, close to Eugenie's childhood home, Royal Lodge.

Eugenie marked her anniversary in the sweetest way possible

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among the page boys and bridesmaids, with Lady Louise Windsor leading the bridal party into the chapel.

Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, supported the bride in her maid of honour role, wearing a royal blue outfit by Ralph & Russo.

© Getty The couple married in October 2018

© Getty Eugenie and Jack first met in Verbier in 2010

The royal bride's wedding dress was designed by British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

Eugenie personally requested an open-back gown, as she wanted to show her scoliosis scar from an operation she underwent at the age of 12.

© Getty Eugenie proudly displayed her scoliosis scar on her wedding day

Ahead of her big day, she told ITV's This Morning: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that.

Her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II also loaned her the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara for wedding.

Since tying the knot, Eugenie and Jack have become parents to August, born in February 2021, and Ernest, who arrived in May. Learn more about Eugenie and Jack's love story in the clip below...

Their wedding anniversary comes just days before the Princess' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's 64th birthday on Sunday 15 October.

