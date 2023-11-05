The name Prince William will choose once he becomes King – details

Although we're still savouring the memories of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, in A Right Royal Podcast’s latest episode on Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, the conversation turned to the Prince of Wales' future reign and the name he will choose to be known as once he becomes King.

Sunday Times royal editor and broadcaster Roya Nikkhah, the only journalist to interview the heir to the throne since he became the Prince of Wales, spoke about his future title and why he is so set on keeping his name, William.

William will choose to be known as King William V, Roya Nikkhah has shared

"He will be William (V) for sure," she tells hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash in the new episode in partnership with True Royalty TV, and which you can listen to below.

She adds: "When he launched Earthshot he was the Duke of Cambridge, but he called himself Prince William. And that's because he's keen to be known as Prince William, because the Americans know and love him as Prince William, they love him above all other public figures, according to a recent poll."

Roya has revealed that Prince William with be a 'radical monarch'

Roya explained what kind of King she thinks Charles' eldest son will be: "He'll be a very radical monarch. The monarchy will look very different quite quickly. He will change a lot."

Roya Nikkhah is a Sunday Times royal editor and broadcaster

In the episode, Roya and Emily also discuss what royal events are likely to change following his ascension to the throne as well as detailing why his coronation will be so different to his father's.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William posing for a photograph at Clarence House before a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation on June 2, 2003

Also in the episode, Roya explains why William's Earthshot Prize stands out from all of the Prince's other projects and how he has more power than ever before.