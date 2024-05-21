Prince William will be the only senior royal at Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson

The Prince of Wales will be the only senior royal in attendance at the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson next month, HELLO! understands.

It is also believed that William's eldest child, Prince George, who is the Duke's godson and was rumoured to be a pageboy, will also not attend.

George will likely be at school on the day of the wedding, which falls on Friday 7 June. The ten-year-old attends Lambrook school in Windsor with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty William will act as an usher on the day, while George was expected to be a pageboy

William is set to play a key role on his friend Hugh Grosvenor's big day, that of usher, according to The Sunday Times.

Royal no-shows

His wife Princess Kate is expected to stay at home as she continues her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

© Getty It's not known whether Charles, who is godfather to Hugh, and Camilla will attend the wedding

It is not known whether King Charles and Queen Camilla, who also enjoy a close relationship with the Grosvenor family, will attend but so far only William is poised to go. Charles is, incidentally, a godfather to groom-to-be Hugh.

It is also understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss out on Hugh and Olivia's big day. Like William, Harry has long shared a strong friendship with Hugh, who is also a godfather to Prince Archie, five.

© Getty Harry and Meghan are also not attending the big day in Chester

The meaningful wedding venue

Around 400 guests have been invited to the high-society, no-expenses-spared wedding which will take place at Chester Cathedral, near to where Hugh grew up.

Prince George's godfather Hugh Grosvenor will wed food ingredient company account manager Olivia Henson next month

Speaking to local newspaper the Chester Standard, the groom-to-be explained: "We've obviously got a long association with the cathedral as a family so we were here for my father's memorial, my sister's wedding and every Remembrance Sunday that I can attend is here.

"But I'm unbelievably excited and I also wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far, which I'm unbelievably grateful for because I do realise that it's going to be a big, big thing for the city.

"It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us and we're grateful for all the help really."

© Grosvenor 2024 The couple visited Chester earlier this month ahead of their wedding

Hugh's billionaire fortune

Hugh and Olivia plan to relocate to his family's ancestral seat, Eaton Hall, in Cheshire where the Duke grew up, after the wedding.

© Shutterstock Hugh amassed his fortune when his father Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, passed away in 2016

Hugh amassed his wealth – his title, the family home, and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate – aged 25, when his father Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, died unexpectedly in August 2016 from a heart attack.

Last week he topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.