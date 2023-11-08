King Charles's cousin can't contain her excitement over new royal stamps

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten has shared her excitement of King Charles's striking new stamps which officially went on sale back in April.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tatiana, who is the daughter of the King's cousin the Marquess of Milford Haven, uploaded a snapshot of a letter addressed to herself bearing a second-class stamp with the King's silhouette.

© Instagram Lady Tatiana shared her joy on social media

Bursting with joy, Lady Tatiana, 33, captioned her post: "First King Charles stamp I've seen!!"

The introduction of the new British royal stamps first emerged following the heartbreaking death of Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II. As with the banknotes, which were also amended, the royal approved the designs and reportedly issued instructions to make as few changes as possible, particularly with regards to phasing out his mother's old stamps.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation took place on 6 May

This visual tradition dates back to the world's first adhesive postage stamp featuring Queen Victoria, known as the Penny Black stamp, which first went on sale in 1840.

The Queen was previously photographed by Dorothy Wilding for her first two stamp portraits after becoming monarch. She sat for the photograph three weeks after acceding to the throne and again around two months later, finally approving the image in May 1952.

© Getty Images Alick Dru and Lady Tatiana Mountbatten tied the knot in 2022

Lady Tatiana's stamp joy comes after she welcomed a new family addition: a baby girl called Elodie.

The mother-of-one announced her baby news on social media in a sweet post. Revealing that her daughter had been born in September, Tatiana wrote: "One month of motherhood… and what a month it's been!"

She went on to reveal her baby's name, adding: "Elodie arrived on 20th September. It's already going far too quickly."

In the snaps, Elodie looked adorable as she lay asleep on a playmat wearing a gorgeous green knitted babygrow and a matching bobble hat. Elsewhere, Tatiana included a picture of her little one sleeping on her chest, while a final image featured a close-up of Elodie's hand in Tatiana's.

© Getty Images Tatiana is a doting mother-of-one

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of touching messages. Swooning over Tatiana's cherubic pictures, one follower wrote: "Huge congratulations to you all! The perfect time of year to snuggle in with beautiful Elodie! She is adorable, enjoy every moment," while a second chimed in: "Congratulations! She’s adorable! Very proud of you."

A third sweetly added: "Beautiful, and what a lovely name! Congrats," and a fourth remarked: "Awwwwww baby girl is here!!!!! She's perfect, congratulations."

Tatiana shares her precious baby with her husband Alexander 'Alick' Dru. The loved-up couple tied the knot in July 2022 at Winchester Cathedral. The duo got engaged just six months prior whilst holidaying in Verbier.

Through her father, Tatiana is the second cousin once removed of the King, and therefore also the first cousin twice removed of the late Prince Philip. She is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven and his wife Sarah.