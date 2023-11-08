King Charles and Queen Camilla decline use of royal box at glamorous outing

The King and Queen opted out of sitting in the Royal Box at the Royal Opera House to enjoy a ballet performance on Tuesday night.

Instead, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 76, requested to sit in the Grand Tier, in the centre of the theatre, where they were surrounded by members of the public.

The pair watched a performance of Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote by the Royal Ballet and the King enjoyed it so much, he "could not stop tapping his feet under the seat".

Charles looked smart in a navy suit with a paisley-patterned tie, while Camilla donned an elegant blue lace dress by Fiona Clare.

The King and Queen were joined at the special performance by hundreds of NHS workers who had been invited to the show in recognition of their work and service, as well as teachers the Royal Opera House works with, and members of the Songs for Ukraine chorus.

The couple also met the cast of the show with principal dancer Matthew Ball revealing that the royals were "impressed with the show and how much energy and joy we brought".

© Getty The King and Queen speaking with the cast backstage

Principal dancer Mayara Magri added: "[The King] was just impressed with how much dancing we were doing. He said he could not stop tapping his feet under the seat because the music's very moving and the amount of joy that is on the stage. It is exactly how we feel on stage, so much joy, so much energy."

The King has been the president of the Royal Ballet since 2003, and later became patron of the Royal Opera House in 2009.

© Getty The King and Queen sat in the Grand Tier

The Queen is renowned for her love of dance and even took up the Silver Swan ballet workouts for over 55s during lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charles and Camilla attended the first State Opening of Parliament of their reign.

The King delivered his first King's Speech at the House of Lords as pomp and ceremony returned to the event.

© Getty The King and Queen at the State Opening of Parliament

The Queen brought back her embroidered Bruce Oldfield gown from the coronation and made her debut in the late Queen's Diamond Diadem.

Meanwhile, Charles wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time since his historic 6 May ceremony.

The King and Queen are set to attend Remembrance Sunday events across the weekend.

Later this month, Charles and Camilla will host The President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee during a state visit from 21 to 23 November.

