Inside Princess Charlotte and King Charles’ sweet bond

King Charles is a doting grandfather to five young royals, and while Prince Louis sat on his grandpa’s lap publicly during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s Louis’ sister, Princess Charlotte who the monarch shares a special bond with.

On Tuesday night, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a special performance by the Royal Ballet to thank teachers and front-line NHS workers - and the performance was a huge hit with the king, who told the stars of the show he couldn’t stop tapping his feet!

We bet eight-year-old princess Charlotte wishes she had a ticket to the royal occasion, as she is a keen ballet lover too. Princess Kate first mentioned her daughter's passion for dance back in 2017, saying that Charlotte "absolutely loves [ballet]."

© Getty Princess Charlotte is a keen ballet fan

Prince William confirmed the youngster's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

In September of this year, Princess Kate asked a young girl what her favourite hobby was, with the chid responding that she loved "dancing".

The princess revealed she shared this in common with her own daughter, saying: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing."

The young royal loves ballet so much, that a trip to the Royal Opera House was how she celebrated her birthday, joining the Princess of Wales to watch The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella in April of this year.

© Getty Princess Kate shared Charlotte's passion for dance

It was also reported in 2018 by People that Princess Charlotte was taking weekly private ballet lessons at a dance school in south London – we bet she's rather talented in the medium by now, seeing as her school, Lambrook, also offers ballet dancing lessons.

King Charles isn't the only royal that shares Princess Charlotte's penchant. Her grandmother, Queen Camilla, takes Silver Swan ballet classes, designed for older dancers, but it's her blood relation, her late grandmother, Princess Diana, who Charlotte likely inherited her talent from.

As a child, the late Princess of Wales aspired to be a professional ballerina, before she was eventually deemed too tall. Diana loved dance so much that she put on a surprise display at London's Royal Opera House back in December 1985 alongside professional dancer Wayne Sleep, who spoke to HELLO! about the experience.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla share a passion for ballet

In 2021 interview he explained: "She had natural style. She could do the high kick, she could do a pirouette and she had lovely swinging hips."

Here's hoping Princess Charlotte has a date at the ballet in her winter calendar – a Christmas treat, perhaps, and maybe her toe-tapping grandfather will join her.

