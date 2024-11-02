King Charles and Queen Camilla to tour Rome next year - report

The King and Queen have only just touched back down in the UK from their 10-day tour of Australia and Samoa and already have their sights set on more travelling.

According to The Mirror, the royal couple are planning to enjoy a tour of Rome in 2025. Whilst they are there, the King and Queen hope to schedule an audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

© WPA Pool Charles visited the Vatican in 2017

The news comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the King will embrace travel following the success of his royal tour Down Under last week.

A spokesperson said: "We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms."

© Pool The revelation comes after the King and Queen's recent trip to Australia and Samoa

There was no update on the King’s health or the progress of his treatment, but the spokesperson added that the King "genuinely loved" the tour and "genuinely thrived" on the Australian and Samoan programme as it lifted "his spirits, his mood, and his recovery."

Following the trip, Charles and Camilla enjoyed some rest and recovery at SOUKYA, an exclusive £3,000-a-week resort in Bangalore, India, beloved by A-listers from Emma Thompson to Desmond Tutu.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The resort, which the royals have visited numerous times, is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who previously remarked that members of the Firm are "the least demanding of my guests."

"We are very excited to see them again at Soukya. They are our least demanding guests and soak in every bit of our retreat... be it the morning yoga, the sattvic food – which is strictly vegetarian – [or] the Ayurvedic treatments," Dr Issac told The Independent.

He added: "[Camilla] does not miss even a session of morning yoga and diligently attends all the treatments we arrange for her," adding that she and King Charles "love the food to the extent that they are ready to bring their royal chefs to India to train them – and have often expressed their wish to do so."