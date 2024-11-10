King Charles reveals surprising 'festival' plans for 76th birthday

King Charles will be turning 76 on Thursday and to mark his birthday, the monarch will be opening up two Coronation Food Hubs.

Charles will open one of the hubs up in-person, while opening the second virtually. The hub that Charles will visit on Thursday will host a "surplus food festival" for the King's visit, created entirely from food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

His Majesty will also tour the facility during his visit, meeting beneficiaries and representatives of food banks, schools and community groups.

The food hub forms part of the King's Coronation Food Project, which has invested in a group of hubs, thereby adding additional scale and capacity to warehouses, boosting cold storage facilities and investment in the funds of lorries, vans and drivers, allowing better distribution.

© Getty The King will turn 76 on Thursday

The Coronation Food Project was launched last year on the King's birthday, with the project seeking to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across all four nations of the United Kingdom, helping people and helping the planet.

Last year, Charles and Queen Camilla visited a surplus food distribution centre outside London, where they met staff and volunteers and heard about the ways food waste can be used for social good.

© WPA Pool The monarch launched the Coronation Food Project last year

It will be a busy week for the monarch. On 10 November, the royal will lead members of the royal family at this year's remembrance services at the Cenotaph.

And on Wednesday, the day before his birthday, the King will be hosting a glitzy reception inside Buckingham Palace to celebrate those who work within the television and film industry in the UK.

© Getty The monarch will be at Remembrance Servives at the weekend

During the engagement, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, will meet guests including directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers and speak to representatives from organisations associated with the film and TV industry.

They will also get the opportunity to view several costumes and items from films including Titanic, Evil Under The Sun and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

© Pool The King will also host a glitzy reception

Their Majesties will be joined by The Duke of Edinburgh, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. The Prince and Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie aren't expected to make an appearance.