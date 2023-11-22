Princess Eugenie reveals the unexpected lengths the royals go to order takeaways

We know that the royals love staying in with a good takeaway.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their penchant for curries, while Prince Harry was partial to a late-night Nando's when he lived in London.

But how with the royals living within the walls of official royal residences, such as Kensington Palace, how do they order takeaways?

Princess Eugenie has given a rare and fascinating insight into how the royals get their takeaway fix.

The royal, who lives at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two young sons, opened up on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals how royals order takeaways to the palace

Among the other topics Eugenie discussed on the podcast was the etiquette expected when eating with her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess said the family used "table manners A" when together, including having no knees at the table and children eating spaghetti Bolognese.

She added: "I guess it's just you're not getting down from the table until you can get down from the table.

"Like, tea was at five. And it was only ever, like, 45 minutes so you can never get stir-crazy. And then we'd go running everywhere afterwards around the house like crazy people."

© Getty A number of royals reside at Kensington Palace

Eugenie, who welcomed her second child Ernest in May, also opened up about her experiences at boarding school and while studying for her English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are parents to August and Ernest

She explained how she lived in halls before moving into a house with friends and having house parties, adding: "I then did all the normal things. Yeah, I loved it. It was a really special time."

One of Eugenie's former course mates, now Liverpool Echo's content editor Sophie McCoid, revealed on an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast how the Princess' mother Sarah, Duchess of York kitted out her daughter's dorm.

