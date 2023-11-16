Princess Eugenie makes rare comment about her university days

Princess Eugenie shared a fascinating insight into her university days on the latest episode of her podcast.

The royal mum, 33, and her co-host, Julia de Boinville, were joined by OneRepublic guitarist Zach Filkins on their charity The Anti-Slavery Collective's audio series, Floodlight.

The pair spoke with the American star about how the band have used their profile to work with charity International Justice Mission.

And Eugenie revealed how one of the band's hits has been a hugely defining song in her life, and how she and Julia went backstage at one of their London gigs.

"But I have to say, you know, in researching all that you guys have done over your careers and, and looking into everything, I mean, obviously a couple of songs really stick out for me," she told Zach. "But one of the ones that defines Jules and I leaving university was Apologize with Timbaland."

Eugenie graduated in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English Literature and History of Art from Newcastle University.

© Getty Princess Eugenie arriving for her first day at Newcastle University in 2009

She opted to live on campus in first year, with one of her former course mates, now Liverpool Echo's content editor Sophie McCoid, who revealed on an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast how Sarah, Duchess of York kitted out her daughter's dorm.

Eugenie is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth and is currently on maternity leave with her second child, Ernest, who was born in May.

The Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, divide their time between their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, and their place in Portugal.

© Getty Princess Eugenie heading to her student induction

Eugenie shared a rare insight into juggling work with her two young children, August, two, and Ernest as she appeared on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast last month.

She said: "My kids are so wonderful. Augie is a two and a half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don't know why. And Ernie smiles the whole time so they're really easy and wonderful boys."

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are parents to August and Ernest

Asked about whether she was experiencing sleepless nights with a toddler and a baby, Eugenie confessed: "If there was a tournament in the Olympics of sleeping, I think I would win it. I could sleep for Great Britain as a national sport and so I think my boys have gained that talent, and they are deep, deep sleepers. I hate to say this to all mums listening, but they are really good sleepers."

But Eugenie also spoke about a very relatable parenting challenge.

"There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment," she said. "There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."

