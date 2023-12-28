King Charles breaks royal tradition with unusual photo – see his 'surprising' choice

If you've ever sent King Charles a card, be it for his birthday or a different special occasion such as his wedding or coronation, you likely received a heartfelt reply from the royal, thanking you for your correspondence.

This year is no different, with the King sending cards to show his appreciation to those who sent him birthday wishes for his 75th birthday in November. While his thank you notes arrive without fail, his 2023 card was remarkably different from his usual letters of thanks, as pointed out by one avid royal fan.

King Charles' thank you notes normally feature a formal photo of him, but this year's choice has used a candid photo of the royal, rather than a posed snap, with the image showing the King laughing, with the photo taken from the side, rather than the traditional portrait.

The person who received the note, who goes by Gert's Royal Replies on Twitter, was surprised by the photo, writing: "Interestingly, King Charles did not choose a coronation photo for his birthday card. The photo is from The Scotland National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The photo was taken on July 5, 2023 by Chris Jackson," adding on Instagram: "It's surprising he didn’t choose a coronation photo."

That's not the only difference though, as Gert's Royal Replies, noted. "This year’s card is the first birthday reply I have received from King Charles that was written in first person (I). All the previous replies were third person (The Prince of Wales)."

The card read: "I am enormously grateful to you for thinking of me on my 75th Birthday and for sending me such a touching message. This brings you my warmest good wishes. Charles R."

Here at HELLO! we wonder if King Charles is taking a more informal, relaxed approach to his correspondence, to help the public feel more connected to him, now he is King?

© WPA Pool King Charles took an informal approach with his thank you note

Fans certainly enjoyed King Charles' informal photo, commenting on social media: "Wonderful picture!" and: "Love that a photo reply was sent."

While King Charles may not have chosen a coronation photo for his thank you card, he and Queen Camilla's Christmas card did feature a shot from the special day.

© Buckingham Palace / Hugo Burnand / PA King Charles and Queen Camilla's 2023 Christmas card photo, taken at their coronation

Taken by Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room, the Christmas photo shows the monarch and his wife in their full ceremonial regalia and robes - a wonderful look back at what was a truly historical and momentous occasion.

On the other hand, the Prince and Princess of Wales went for a relaxed festive greeting, with William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis coordinated in white shirts and jeans.

We look forward to seeing what the King's next greeting looks like!

