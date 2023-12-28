10 of the biggest royal moments from 2023

What a year it has been for the royal family. After years of planning in the making and a lot of preparation, Charles and Camilla were officially crowned King and Queen during their historic coronation ceremony on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.
It marked the first time the Duke of Sussex was reunited with his family since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, but Prince Harry flew to the US swiftly after the ceremony to return home for Archie's fourth birthday.
The coronation weekend also saw a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and the Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children volunteered with a Scout group in Slough.
Prince Edward's new royal title
On Edward's 59th birthday on 10 March, King Charles made his brother and Edward's wife, Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, fulfilling the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip.
Edward and Sophie, who were previously known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, marked the occasion with a visit to Edinburgh.
The couple's 16-year-old son is now known as James, Earl of Wessex.
First state visit
Ahead of their coronation, the King and Queen travelled to Germany for the first outgoing state visit of their reign in March, where Charles became the only British sovereign to address German politicians from the Bundestag while the parliament was in session.
Their postponed state visit to France later took place in September after it was delayed by widespread riots.
In October, Charles and Camilla went to Kenya – their first state visit to a Commonwealth country.
Kensington Palace shared a new official photograph of the young Prince posing on the steps at Windsor Castle.
George, who is currently in Year Six at Lambrook school, took his first major tests in November, believed to be entrance exams for his future education.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
In September, on the first anniversary of the late Queen's death, the royal family reflected on her life, and Charles and Camilla gathered for private prayers at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral, where Elizabeth II worshipped.
Prince Harry also paid tribute to his late grandmother on the eve of the anniversary as he appeared at the WellChild Awards in London, saying she "is looking down on all of us".
King Charles' 75th birthday
Charles made a number of public appearances on the week he turned 75, centred around his charitable endeavours.
He joined a tea party at Highgrove with a number of community champions and also hosted a reception for 400 nurses and midwives at Buckingham Palace.
The King also launched The Coronation Food Project, whichseeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.
A private party also took place at Clarence House, with members of the royal family in attendance.
On his official birthday in June, the King became the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback.
William and Kate's major projects
January saw the Princess of Wales launch her Shaping Us campaign and in a keynote speech for her early childhood foundation in November, she called for “action at every level” to help to rebalance and restore society's social and emotional skills.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales launched his major drive to end homelessness, Homewards, in June.