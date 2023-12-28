Sophie Winkleman shares rare private details of her bond with 'dear friend' King Charles

Sophie Winkleman has shared some private details about her bond with 'dear friend' King Charles.

The actress, known for her roles in Peep Show and Sanditon, is married to the monarch's second cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor, and it seems the large family have a close friendship.

Gracing the cover of Tatler's February issue, Sophie, 43, revealed her admiration for King Charles' work ethic and passion for many causes.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles III and Lady Sophie Windsor watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.

"[He is] a very dear friend," she began, adding: "I spend a bit of time with him. You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4 am to write letters. He cares about so many things and he comes up with brilliant solutions."

And it's not only the monarch with whom Sophie has a close relationship when it comes to the royal family. The screen star, who most recently appeared in the new Wonka movie alongside a list of big names such as Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, listed those she adores spending time with.

"[I am] really good friends with all of them – that's a really daft thing to say, but behind the camera, they're really fun, clever, kind people. I love Sophie Edinburgh, Sarah Chatto, Zara [Tindall], the York girls, Tim and Princess Anne, Fergie, all the Kents and Gloucesters," she told the publication.

Sophie also revealed she has a friendship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, but distance gets in the way of quality time. "I love Kate and William, but they're so busy and don't live in London, so I don't see them much."

© Alex Bramall Sophie Winkleman graces the February cover of Tatler magazine

Sophie married Lord Frederick Windsor back in 2009 after meeting three years earlier on a night out in Soho. The actress even revealed the amusing back that the pair crossed paths, stating – rather aptly – that it was like something out of a film.

Her future husband, who works as a banker and, as King Chares' second cousin, is 53rd in line to the throne, made a funny reference to Sophie's character in the cult sitcom, Peep Show after they bumped into each other while waiting for a taxi in central London.

"We were leaving two different parties and we went for the same taxi. His very first words to me were, 'You're Big Suze, I love you!'"

© Getty Sophie alongside her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor

She continued: "I looked back at this ridiculously beautiful face and thought, 'Oh God. Hello, everyone. I'm going to be in trouble here.' I don't want to be a smug [expletive] but it was quite Richard Curtis."

After dating for a few years, the pair tied the knot at a gorgeous ceremony at Hampton Court Palace. In the years since, they've welcomed two daughters: Maud, aged ten, and Isabella, seven.

© Alex Bramall Sophie Winkleman graces Tatler's February issue

Sophie opened up about juggling her career as an actress after marrying into the royal family in a previous interview with HELLO!. Discussing sacrifices she's made, the Two and a Half Men star revealed: "I'm much better when I work – I think most actors would say that. We don't know what the hell to do with ourselves if we're not working. But I hope I don't ever go away for so long that it's damaging [to her daughters]."

© Chris Jackson Lady Sophie Winkleman and King Charles III attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England

She continued: "You have to make compromises in your career when you have a family. So I do jobs in Britain, where I see them every week. It does work well when I'm away, though.

"They have some order because whoever is looking after them is never as chaotic as I am. They know they need to do their homework, have a bath, whereas when I'm back, all sense of order dissolves. When I say no to things, they just laugh. I need a manual, I really do."

See the full feature in the February issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 4 January.