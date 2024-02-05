Joe Biden shares personal message to King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed his concern upon learning of King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

The news has rippled across nations, eliciting heartfelt messages of support and wishes for a swift recovery from prominent global figures.

During a visit to Las Vegas, President Biden, who holds the distinction of seniority by six years over the 75-year-old monarch, was queried by the press regarding the King's health. With a somber tone, he replied: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

Later, taking to the digital sphere, President Biden and First Lady Jill extended their solidarity through a tweet, emphasizing the resilience and hope that accompany the journey of cancer treatment.

© Chris Jackson King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden

“Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery,” they shared.

Donald Trump, the former President, reminisced about his interactions with the King, characterizing Charles as a “wonderful man” whom he had the pleasure of knowing well during his tenure. In a post on Truth Social, he conveyed his prayers for the King's quick and complete healing, reflecting the shared sentiments of many across political divides.

Adding to the chorus of well-wishes, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, representing one of the 14 Commonwealth realms over which King Charles reigns, voiced his thoughts via Twitter.

“I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

© Buckingham Palace King Charles has announced he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer

“We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery,” he wrote, a testament to the King's widespread influence and the international community's respect for the British monarchy.

The gravity of King Charles's health condition has necessitated a pause in his royal engagements.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles and Queen Camilla

The palace issued a statement outlining the course of events that led to the diagnosis: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The statement offered reassurance, however, regarding the King's commitment to his royal obligations, noting that Charles will carry on with state affairs and official paperwork.

© Chris Jackson The King will pause royal duties for now

The resilience of the King was highlighted, with the palace noting, "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure." It also expressed the King's eagerness to resume his full public duties at the earliest opportunity.

This announcement has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the royal family and its supporters worldwide. Yet, it also serves as a unifying moment, bridging political and national boundaries as leaders and citizens alike express their support for King Charles during this challenging period.

