King Charles postpones public duties as cancer treatment begins

All we know following the King's cancer diagnosis:
- King Charles was diagnosed with cancer following treatement for an enlarged prostate
- The monarch will step back from public-facing duties for a period of time
- Prince William is in "regular contact" with father and Prince Harry will visit in the coming days
- For more updates and breaking news sign up to HELLO! Mail newsletter
Timeline of King's recent health
Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days.
Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties, meeting academics from Cambridge University at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment.
Friday 26th January - The King, with the Queen at his side, is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits the Princess of Wales, who is recovering in the same hospital. x
Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers.
Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.
Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers.
Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.
How will the King be treated?
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has already started "a schedule of regular treatments". This is likely to involve chemotherapy, but as the monarch will be treated as an "outpatient" he will not need to stay in hospital during his treatment.
William and Charles in 'regular contact'
Alongside Harry's upcoming visit, HELLO! understands that Prince William and King Charles are in "regular contact". It was confirmed last week, that William would be returning to his regular royal duties this week after the Prince of Wales took time off to look after his wife, Princess Kate.
How was the monarch's cancer detected?
King Charles had gone into hospital for treatement for an enlarged prostate and it was during this treatement that doctors noted a "separate issue of concern". Tests from this discovered that it was a form of cancer; although the specific kind of cancer has not been revealed, Buckingham Palace confirmed that it wasn't prostate cancer.
Last photos of the King before his diagnosis
The King appeared to be all chipper on Sunday as he stepped out with Queen Camilla as the couple walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. It was the King's first outing since he had been discharged from hospital on Monday following a prostate examination. To see these photos, click through to here!
Harry to visit Charles in coming days
Prince Harry will be coming to visit his father following the King's diagnosis. Harry's arrival will take place in the coming days. HELLO! understands that Charles, 75, personally notified his younger son Harry, 39, of his shock health news before announcing it to the world via a Buckingham Palace statement on Monday evening.
Major medical news for King Charles
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing treatment, postponing royal outings for several months.
In a statement, the palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.