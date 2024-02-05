King Charles postpones public duties as cancer treatment begins

Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days.

Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties, meeting academics from Cambridge University at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment.

Friday 26th January - The King, with the Queen at his side, is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits the Princess of Wales, who is recovering in the same hospital. x

Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers.

Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers.

Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.