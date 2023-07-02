King Charles to mark momentous first at royal home this month

King Charles is set to host a special guest at one of his royal estates later this month, Buckingham Palace revealed in a short statement on Sunday.

President Joe Biden will visit the monarch for the first time since the King was crowned, travelling to Windsor Castle on 10 July.

The brief statement said: "The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July." No further details were given but are expected to be released in due course.

King Charles III will welcome the US President to Windsor

The US president was not one of the guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May, although First Lady Jill Biden did attend.

Last month, royal watchers learned an unexpected fact about another of the King's homes.

© Getty The King and Queen with then-President Obama and Vice President Biden in 2015

The 74-year-old has long held a passion for the environment and his green credentials were more evident than ever as it was revealed that the heating across Buckingham Palace had been turned down.

© Getty Charles and Camilla were crowned on 6 May

The annual Sovereign Grant report revealed this interesting fact, detailing that the household temperature was set at 19C during the winter months and even a few degrees lower when rooms were empty.

As well as this small tweak, the palace is currently undergoing a ten-year project to update the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating inside the historic building.

© Getty Jill Biden attended the coronation without her husband

The royal website explains the renovations, stating: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.

"The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

© Getty The royal couple returning to the castle after Trooping the Colour

Due to these extensive changes, King Charles and Queen Camilla have delayed their big move into the palace, from their London home, Clarence House.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

Their relocation is expected to take place when works on their private apartments are completed in four years, in 2027. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

The grand palace isn't the only royal residence getting an overhaul as work has already commenced at Sandringham House in Norfolk, where diggers have dug up the garden in order to create a brand new, more bio-diverse one.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Animal Ball at Lancaster House last month

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

© Getty The couple at Royal Ascot 2023

We can trust that the new garden will be truly beautiful, considering His Majesty's outdoor space at Highgrove is a work of art. It is a space that's open to members of the public so they can tour the 'outdoor rooms' at leisure.

Royal fans are continually declaring their love for the garden, and their comments online include: "Heaven on Earth," and: "I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful."