Prince Harry arriving in London today – pictured at LA airport

Prince Harry will arrive in London today, Tuesday 6 February, after he raced to LAX airport following King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Harry was pictured arriving at the airport's exclusive private suites in a black Range Rover on Monday after Charles reportedly called his son to tell him he has a type of cancer.

WATCH: King Charles diagnosed with cancer

From pictures obtained by The Sun, it appears that Harry has travelled without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

HELLO! understands that Meghan will stay at their family home in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet for their schooling.

A source close to Harry confirmed: "The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

It is understood that Charles, 75, personally notified Harry of his diagnosis before announcing it to the world in a statement via Buckingham Palace.

Harry is expected to touch down in the UK around midday on Tuesday before racing to see his father.

© Mike Coppola Harry did not travel to the UK with Meghan

Harry has had a troubled relationship with his father in recent years, but it's hoped that the recent health diagnosis will carve the way for a reconciliation.

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, royal author Robert Hardman – who last month published a new royal book, Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story – revealed that the King would "definitely" like to reconcile with Harry.

He described Charles as an "optimist" and "not confrontational", therefore willing to make peace with his younger son.

© Getty Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained

News of Charles’s cancer diagnosis emerged on Monday evening via a statement from Buckingham Palace. It read: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”



© Samir Hussein Harry has flown back to London to see his dad

Buckingham Palace have not confirmed the type but have said that it is not prostate cancer.

In a briefing, the Palace said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.

“No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

© Buckingham Palace King Charles has announced he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer

The briefing note added: “His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Charles’s cancer diagnosis comes after the monarch was treated for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic. Queen Camilla was on hand to support the King, travelling to visit Charles during his period of treatment.

News of the King's benign condition first came to light on 17 January when he was diagnosed after experiencing symptoms while staying at Birkhall in Scotland.