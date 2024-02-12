Meghan Markle is all smiles as she showcases her storytelling skills during special outing

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a special evening out with some people very close to her heart over the weekend.

On Saturday, Meghan Markle joined the Southern California Welcome Project for an evening of storytelling and cooking.

This was through The Welcome Project, launched by The Archewell Foundation last year, which helps to create a safe and inclusive environment for women who have recently resettled in the US from Afghanistan.

Photos published on Archewell's website showed the Duchess looking dressed in a black vest top while wearing an Archewell Foundation apron, beaming as she helped to prepare some traditional Afghan dishes.

Meghan was joined by 15 women at the inspiring event, making food including Ashak and Mantuu.

Following the meal prep, the mother-of-two, along with the women, sat down to talk about their personal stories, while Meghan heard how the group supports the women personally.

The 42-year-old is getting ready for a special three-day trip this week, as she and Prince Harry will be traveling to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

This will see Harry and Meghan spend time in both Vancouver and Whistler, joining members of the Participating Nations Winter Training Camp, which provides an opportunity for members of the International Invictus Community, including team managers, coaches and competitors to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.

It's been an eventful time for Harry and Meghan, along with the rest of the royal family, following the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, which was revealed to the public at the beginning of February.

Following the news, which was announced on Monday February 5, Harry went to visit his dad in the UK.

Meghan stayed at home in Montecito, likely doing so to be able to spend home with their children, Archie and Lilibet, before being apart from them this week when they go to Canada.

Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday morning after leaving LA on the Monday evening. He went straight to Clarence House, where he had a brief meeting with his father.

Charles was pictured for the first time on Sunday, stepping out in Sandringham to attend St Mary Magdalene Church. Over the weekend, Charles spoke out thanking the public for their well wishes following his health news.

In a statement, he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

