Meghan Markle breaks cover as Prince Harry returns to Montecito after King Charles reunion

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted for the first time since her husband Prince Harry made a quick dash to the UK to see his father King Charles.

In newly-released images, obtained by MailOnline, Meghan was seen behind the wheel of her Range Rover during a low-key outing near the couple's Montecito home.

With a pair of oversized sunglasses propped on her nose, the former Suits actress appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as she drove through her neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK from California less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry, 39, was pictured arriving at Clarence House in London where he met with his father for around 45 minutes before the King left by helicopter for Sandringham. The Duke has since returned to Los Angeles, just days ahead of his visit to Canada next week.

Meghan, 42, had remained behind with the couple's young children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. The Sussexes are also set to travel to Canada from 14 to 16 February for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

Over the course of three days in Vancouver and Whistler, HELLO! understands that Harry and Meghan will join members of the Participating Nations Winter Training Camp, which provides an opportunity for members of the International Invictus Community, including team managers, coaches and competitors to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.

Elsewhere, Harry's brother the Prince of Wales spoke about the King's cancer diagnosis for the first time on Wednesday night, where he expressed his gratitude to the public for their "kind messages of support".

Prince William's words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery. He told the guests: "It means a great deal to us all."

The Prince said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."