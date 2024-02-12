Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Sussex.com website in major rebrand - Exclusive

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website, Sussex.com on the eve of their trip to Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan unveiled the new site, which is operated by the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as a "one-stop shop" for all their activities.

As well as linking to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, the site links back to the controversial Sussex Royal website that the couple launched to coincide with their announcement of their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan have launched a new website

The site laid out the couple's plans to pursue financial independence outside the royal family, but lay dormant after a dispute with Buckingham Palace over the couple's use of the term "royal".

HELLO! understands the site is linked to Sussex.com as a cultural and historical reference and separate to the new website.

© Mike Coppola Harry and Meghan's website is a "one-stop shop" for all their activities

A note on the Sussex.royal site reads: "This site was established in 2020 and sets out the works streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States," but links back to the new website for readers wanting to "learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours."

It is thought the Duke and Duchess will also use the new site as a platform for personal and official updates, such as Harry’s recent trip to the NFL Honours in Las Vegas, where he presented Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Harry and Meghan, who have campaigned for better online safety for children and young people, have not set up corresponding social media accounts.

Sussex.com features biographies of Harry and Meghan, which includes the line: "The Duke and Duchess are committed to their mission: Show Up, Do Good. They hold the value that charitable work should not simply be a handout, but rather a hand held."

The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is made up of their communications team as well as personal staff.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The couple are travelling to Canada this week

The new website suggests that Harry and Meghan are preparing to be more visible in the coming months as well as their three-day visit to Canada to mark 100 days to go to the next Invictus Games.

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

The couple will meet participants in training in Whistler and Vancouver in the coming days as they look ahead to next year’s tournament.