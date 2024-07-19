Prince Harry's unexpected connection to Jeremy Clarkson's new pub

Jeremy Clarkson made headlines in 2022 following his notorious article about the Duchess of Sussex. However, It has now been revealed that the former columnist has professional links to the Suits star's husband, Prince Harry.

According to MailOnline's Richard Eden, Johnny Hornby, the "advertising king" who was chairman of Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, is the landlord of Jeremy's new pub, the Windmill, in Burford, Oxfordshire.

Jeremy Clarkson shares glimpse inside new pub

Richard wrote: "I can disclose that the license to serve alcohol was transferred to a company called Baobab Operations Ltd last month. The firm is run by Johnny Hornby, the advertising king who was chairman of Prince Harry's African charity Sentebale."

Johnny stepped down as a trustee for the charity last year after 11 years, five of which were spent as chairman.

© Chris Jackson Meghan pictured with Johnny at the Sentebale Polo in 2018

Jeremy, 64, bought his new business venture back in June for £1 million and opened its doors early at the weekend for the Euros final, which saw Spain defeat England in a nail-biting match.

The Clarkson's Farm creator shared a glimpse into his pub on Sunday ahead of the game. In a candid video, he revealed: "We've accidentally opened our pub before it's finished," as he pulled pints of his own beer, Hawkstone, adding, "It's going to be very many weeks before we've got it open."

As the camera panned around the room, there was England flag-themed bunting hung all around, and the guests were in incredibly high spirits. The building features beautiful wooden beams and a pool table on the upper level, which acts as a balcony overlooking the floor below.

Following the match, the video was shared on the official Instagram page for Hawkstone alongside the words: "Last night we got a bit over-excited thinking that England might… so we accidentally opened our very unfinished pub for the game. More news to follow of a real opening much later in the summer or autumn… #backbritishfarmingdrinkhawkstone."

The camera also showed fans clad in their England shirts enjoying a selection of food laid out on a large table.

The pub, which has reportedly been renamed the Hawkstone Arms, is expected to feature in the new series of Clarkson's Farm.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast