Prince Harry's friend gives Meghan Markle update as royal family celebrate Princess Kate's return

The Duchess of Sussex has been giving us sneak peeks of what to expect from her forthcoming venture, American Riviera Orchard, and the latest clue has just been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan's longtime friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras, shared some snaps revealing the brand's second product.

The images showed Nacho's dog with a homemade jar of Meghan's strawberry jam – the first item she sent out to friends in April – with the second picture showing a glass jar with dog biscuits.

Filings lodged with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year showed that American Riviera Orchard had been trademarked for "pet food, edible pet treats and bird seed".

And it's no surprise given Meghan's love for her four-legged friends. The Sussexes share their Montecito home with their rescue dogs, Guy, Pula and Mamma Mia.

© Instagram / @nachofigueras Meghan sent out gift baskets with her brand's jam earlier this year

The full launch of American Riviera Orchard is yet to be revealed, but Meghan delighted fans when she returned to Instagram with the brand and its website in March.

While the Instagram page currently only features nine tiles making up the brand's logo, complete with Meghan's beautiful handwriting, a whimsical video of Meghan picking flowers, baking and twirling around in a little black dress was also shared. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances and bakes inside Montecito home as she launches brand

The clues so far suggest it will largely be a lifestyle brand, with other trademark filings including digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

© Instagram / @nachofigueras Nacho shared a photo of the latest offering from Meghan's business - dog biscuits

A further extension, as reported by MailOnline, also lists cosmetic and beauty products, including scented oils, soaps and haircare.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan had her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty".

The website was closed down in 2017 along with her personal social media accounts, prior to her engagement to Harry. A parting message read: "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."

Famous friends

Meghan began sending out gift baskets with the brand's strawberry jam back in April, including to a number of her celebrity friends.

Recipients have included fellow Suits alumni Abigail Spencer, actor and writer Mindy Kaling, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Kris Jenner.

Tracy shared an image of the hamper on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!"

© Instagram Abigail Spencer showed off Meghan Markle's jam on her Instagram

The Duke and Duchess travelled to Nigeria last month for a three-day visit in support of Harry's Invictus Games tournament.

The trip came just before Harry and Meghan's sixth wedding anniversary on 19 May, and the couple were seen enjoying a double date with Tracy and her husband, Brian, at one of their favourite Montecito haunts, Lucky's steak restaurant.

Trooping the Colour

The latest reveal from Meghan's brand came as the King, Queen and the royal family came together for Trooping the Colour in London.

It marked the Princess of Wales's first public appearance of the year and her first since starting preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

© Getty The Princess of Wales joined the royals at Trooping the Colour

Kate, 42, shared a carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as Prince William rode horseback in the procession.