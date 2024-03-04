Queen Camilla's 'pre-planned' sunny break 'makes sense' - but will return sooner than you think

Queen Camilla is taking a break from royal duties and has reportedly headed off on an overseas sunshine break.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty, 76, usually goes away at this time of year and is only spending a few days away on a pre-planned trip.

Our Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "The Queen has a busy few weeks ahead so it makes sense to have a break while she can."

Like many of us, the royal family have their own favourite destinations for a bit of R&R, and the Queen loves a certain holistic health retreat.

While it's not known where Camilla is enjoying some downtime currently, in the past she has enjoyed as many as seven visits to the SOUKYA holistic health centre in Bangalore, India.

The Queen was accompanied by her friends during her last wellness retreat in October 2022 and she even took Charles as a treat for his 71st birthday in 2019.

At the time, the couple went in for a six-day rejuvenative treatment, where naturopathy, Ayurvedic, and yoga practices were employed. The whole centre was reserved for them.

© Getty Soukya International Holistic Health Centre in Bangalore, Karnataka, India

According to its website, Soukya is a "holistic health destination to restore your body’s natural balance of mind, body and spirit. This first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary practises a treatment approach that integrates different traditional, time-tested and natural systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy and other complementary therapies".

A suite with a jacuzzi, private garden and daily yoga classes starts from around £950.

The King, who has postponed all public-faced duties as he undergoes cancer treatment, has visited India ten times in an official capacity.

Since Charles's diagnosis was confirmed on 5 February, the Queen has been leading the royal family in her husband and the Prince and Princess of Wales's absence. Prince William temporarily stepped back amid his wife Kate's abdominal surgery in January.

Last week, the Queen headed up the Windsors as the family paid tribute to the late King Constantine of Greece at a thanksgiving service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.x

© Getty Queen Camilla at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes

Camilla also hosted a group of hundreds of children ahead of the final of the BBC's 500 words competition and welcomed Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska into Clarence House following the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

She is expected to return to royal duties on Monday 11 March for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

