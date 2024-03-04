Sarah Ferguson's exchange with Christian Horner captured in photos at Bahrain Grand Prix

Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Eugenie were seen chatting with Christian Horner just days after he was cleared of allegations of 'coercive behaviour'.

The mother-and-daughter duo, who were joined by Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, warmly greeted the Red Bull Racing team principal following his team's success at the Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend.

Sarah Ferguson seen chatting to Christian Horner after his team's success

Christian's driver, Max Verstappen, won the first event of the 2024 season for the team while his teammate Sergio Perez finished in second place for the season opener.

The royal fans walked down to the track to congratulate Christian. Also in attendance were Zara Tindall, her husband Mike and her brother Peter.

At one point, Sarah was seen putting a reassuring hand on Christian's shoulder as they exchanged some words. Moments later, dad-of-two Christian gave Princess Eugenie, 33, a quick peck on the cheek.

Sarah, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend

Sarah, who travelled to Australia on Monday for the Global Citizen NOW, rocked a grey embroidered jacket over a floaty black midi dress while her daughter opted for a floral number, which boasted cold shoulders and ruched detailing. She teamed the look with plain white trainers and delicate gold hoop earrings.

Doting mum Sarah appeared to be in great spirits as she mingled with the team. Last week, it was revealed that the mum-of-two learned that she was "free of cancer".

According to Daily Mail, Sarah has undergone further surgery to examine the area around the mole that was found to be malignant, as well as her lymph nodes. A friend told the publication that doctors believe the disease has not spread.

© Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Christian gave Princess Eugenie a kiss on the cheek

Meanwhile, it has been a stressful month for Christian as on 5 February, it was confirmed that Red Bull were launching an investigation into his conduct, with the 50-year-old "completely" denying the claims.

The businessman was cleared on 28 February, with Red Bull saying: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Despite being cleared, messages allegedly between Christian and a female employee at Red Bull were leaked after an email of the rumoured texts were sent to Formula 1 bosses and journalists.