Is Prince Louis set for his cutest royal role yet?

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son, Prince Louis, has made many high-profile appearances over the years, but there's one role we're yet to see him in.

And following the recent announcement of a royal engagement, fans are predicting that Louis, seven, could be chosen as a page boy.

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, 32, announced her engagement to Nico Macauley on 8 June.

While no date has been set for the nuptials yet, there's a possibility Louis could be given a starring role.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hear hear! There's no male descendants of Prince George, Duke of Kent that are under 12 years old. So Marina's closest potential pageboy relative from her father's side is… Louis pageboy era is finally coming?"

© Getty George and Charlotte at Pippa's wedding in 2017

Louis' older siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, ten, were given roles in the bridal party at their aunt Pippa Middleton's nuptials in 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 and just a few months later, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day.

© Getty Images George and Charlotte at Eugenie's wedding

The Princess of Wales also seems to share a sweet rapport with Lady Marina's grandfather, the Duke of Kent, who is a full-time working member of the royal family.

All about Lady Marina Windsor

Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor, born on 30 September 1992, is the second child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Canadian-born Sylvana Tomaselli.

Her siblings are Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick and Lady Amelia Windsor.

© Instagram Marina and Nico have been dating around two years

Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line of succession to the British throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church of her mother and paternal grandmother.

She attended St Mary's School in Ascot before studying French and Portuguese languages at the University of Edinburgh.

© Instagram Marina showing off her engagement ring

Since graduating, she has worked for a number of charities including the likes of Veterans Aid, Beat Routes Charity, Eco-nnect and The Big Give, where she is currently a Philanthropic Executive.

