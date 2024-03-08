Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family spent over £500,000 on equerries last year – details
Royal family spent over £500,000 on equerries last year – details

The information has been revealed following an FOI request from Republic

2 minutes ago
Prince William and King Charles walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
It's been confirmed that in 2023, the Ministry of Defence spent over £500,000 on the salaries of equerries in the employ of the royal family.

The information came to light following an FOI group from the anti-monarchy group, Republic, who led criticisms over the spend. 

An equerry is a integral member of staff for members of the royal family, who usually come from a military background. 

The equerries will often aid in organising a royal's diary and will join them on official visits and overseas trips.

Some of the aides have risen to prominence after serving the royal family, with Lord Soames acting as Charles’ equerry in the early 1970s and going on to become a close friend of the King and serving as an MP for more than 30 years.

The full cost incurred totals £506,681, however in response to the FOI request from Republic, the MoD noted: "You may find it helpful to note that the vast majority of costs come from fixed staff costs, which would still be incurred by the MOD regardless of where these personnel were employed."

One notable example is His Majesty's equerry, who introduces the sitting Prime Minister to the monarch in order for them to conduct their weekly audience. The King's equerry is currently Lieutenant Commander Will Thornton of the Fleet Air Arm.

He made his debut last month when he introduced Rishi Sunak to King Charles for the monarch's first in-person meeting since his cancer diagnosis.

WATCH: King Charles' new equerry makes public debut

Before this, His Majesty's equerry was Major Jonathan Thompson, who went viral in 2022 due to his dashingly good looks. Dubbed 'Major Eye Candy', Major Jonathan became something of a social media sensation.

King Charles with Queen Camilla and Major Jonathan Thompson in France© Pool
Jonathan Thompson is a senior equerry to the King

Jonathan is now a "senior equerry" and is in charge of arranging the King's work diary.

In HELLO!'s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths discuss the roles of royal aides alongside royal author and veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low. You can listen to the discussion below…

LISTEN: All you need to know about royal aides

