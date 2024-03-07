Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The telling signs King Charles' treatment for cancer is going well
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

The telling signs King Charles' treatment for cancer is going well

It's business as usual for the 75-year-old monarch

2 minutes ago
King Charles looking up as he leaves The London Clinic after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Share this:

It's been a month since King Charles started undergoing treatment for cancer. And if his non-stop work schedule and diary commitments are anything to go by, it appears his treatment is going as planned.

Despite being advised to cancel public-facing engagements for the time being, Charles has made a point of not slowing down and of keeping his jam-packed days as full as ever.

The workaholic monarch, who would often stay up late working into the night pre his diagnosis, has been quietly carrying on with his head of state duties behind palace walls.

King Charles III receives Algeria's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Nourredine Yazid, during an audience in Buckingham Palace in London© Getty
Charles appeared in high spirits as he received Algeria's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Nourredine Yazid

On Wednesday, Charles, 75, received incoming Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba. The diplomatic audiences were the King's first this year, and the first since his diagnosis.

Charles, wearing a smart morning suit, was pictured smiling broadly and greeting his guests in the palace's grand 1844 Room.

King Charles III receives Samba Mamadou Mauritania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, during an audience in Buckingham Palace in London © Getty
He also had an audience with Samba Mamadou, Mauritania's ambassador to the United Kingdom, on the same day

He also sent a message of condolence to Tanzania over the death of the country's former president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, expressing his deepest sympathies and calling Mr Mwinyi a "true friend of the United Kingdom" and "a leading figure in Tanzania's economic and political development".

"I can only offer you my deepest sympathy at his passing," his message read in part, with the conclusion: "My special thoughts and prayers are with former President Mwinyi's family and the Tanzanian people at this time."

King Charles III meets with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace © Getty
The King met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt the day prior

Charles' audiences and statement come after he also held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The audience is traditionally a private one, but, keen to demonstrate he's still running the show, the King was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt and speaking to him in the Private Audience Room of the royal residence.

The hard-working sovereign has also kept up his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and continues to review his red boxes daily, while also planning to attend Privy Council meetings – more signs that Charles' treatment plan is going well.

The fact that he has also been well enough to travel around the country, going from his doctor appointments in London to his country home in Norfolk, is another positive sign.

LISTEN: Who are the palace's 'men in grey suits' and how much power do they really have?

The monarch's cancer was discovered after he underwent a procedure on his enlarged prostate in January. While Buckingham Palace did not confirm the type of cancer, they did say it was not prostate cancer. 

A source previously told HELLO!: "His overriding sense will be one of frustration that he will be letting people down because he'll have to cancel a series of planned engagements.

"He will be doing everything he can to take the treatment programme seriously; to get back to full fitness as soon as possible in order to minimize the amount of disruption his personal situation causes to his role as head of nation and state."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more