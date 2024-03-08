Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles mourns passing of close friend at Highgrove estate
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

King Charles mourns passing of close friend at Highgrove estate

Captain Ian Farquhar was the late Queen Mother's equerry

2 minutes ago
King Charles looking sad
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The King and Queen are mourning the loss of their close family friend, Captain Ian Farquhar, who died at the age of 78 on Wednesday.

The horseman and former equerry to the late Queen Mother reportedly passed away on Charles' Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, where he had rented a farmhouse for many years, according to MailOnline's Richard Eden.

Camilla's former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, described him as a "a real countryman, a very good officer, a brave amateur rider, a hard-riding polo player and an excellent public speaker".

Mr Farquhar was educated at Ludgrove and Eton and served in the UK, Middle East, Aden and the Far East with the Queen's Own Hussars. He became the Queen Mother's equerry for 1971, staying in the post for two years.

He became joint-master and huntsman of the Duke of Beaufort's Hunt in 1985, only retiring as huntsman in 2010 and remaining a joint-master until 2019.

Captain Ian Farquhar© Getty
Captain Ian Farquhar was equerry to the Queen Mother

In 2023, Mr Farquhar published his memoir The Way It Was about his life and work. He married Pamela J Chafer in 1972 and the couple shared three daughters.

Rose Farquhar attends the wedding of Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett© Getty
Rose Farquhar reportedly dated Prince William

Their youngest daughter, Rose Farquhar, reportedly dated Prince William in 2000 after he completed his A-Levels at Eton.

Rose was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, and in turn, William attended Rose's nuptials to George Gemmell in Gloucestershire in December 2022.

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

The news of Mr Farquhar's death comes at a difficult time for the royal family amid the King's cancer treatment and the Princess of Wales's recovery from abdominal surgery.

The Queen is taking a short break from her duties but will return next week to lead the royals with Prince William at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more