A Right Royal Podcast: who are the men in grey suits and do they really run the palace?

A Right Royal Podcast is back with your hosts, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths! In the new episode of our podcast, we will be talking all about the latest royal news, including Queen Camilla leading the royal family at King Constantine’s Thanksgiving Service, the latest on Prince William and his statement on the Israel-Gaza conflict and Princess Kate’s newest appointment.

LISTEN: Who are the 'men in grey suits'?

During the episode, we’ll also be joined by royal author and veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low to discuss the ‘men in grey suits’, the advisors to the royal family - but who are they, and how much power do they really hold at the palace?

He also opened up about why the men in grey suits become such enemies, as far as the Sussexes were concerned, as well as plenty of tales from the royal family, including an awkward moment with Prince Harry, why Meghan needed to leave a market in Fiji and King Charles’ reaction to an interview that didn’t go quite to plan.

And make sure you don’t miss his amazing anecdote about what happened when he asked superstar Taylor Swift about her opinion on Prince George.

Please note: this episode was recorded before Buckingham Palace announced the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor.