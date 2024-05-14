Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hint at more tours after 'memorable' trip to Nigeria

After concluding their "unforgettable" trip to Nigeria on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have thanked the Nigerian community for making them feel so welcome during their three-day visit.

In a statement, shared on sussex.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hinted that more tours are in the pipeline.

Prince Harry and Meghan released this press release on their website

The message read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

During their visit, the couple attended events related to Prince Harry's Invictus Games. There was talk of bringing the Games to Nigeria to showcase the "true Nigerian competitiveness," a proposal that aligns with the country's spirited and resilient nature.

The visit holds particular significance for Meghan, following her recent discovery of her Nigerian heritage, which she uncovered through a genealogy test in 2022, revealing she is 43% Nigerian.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan stand for God Save The King

At the Q&A event for Women in Leadership, Meghan was asked how she felt about being Nigerian: "Well, firstly, thank you all so much for being here. I am just flattered and honoured and inspired.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo than I need to wear more colour so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion.

"I am very overwhelmed. So I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country, my country."

© Getty The couple enjoyed a three-day trip to Nigeria

The former actress added the first thing she did when she found out her heritage was "call my mum, because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it".

"It was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means," she said.

© KOLA SULAIMON The Duke and Duchess attended events related to Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Meghan then continued: "And every single moment that I hear anyone so far talk about what it means to be a Nigerian woman, it is the most flattering thing to be in that company, to be in your company."

The couple also visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja, where Meghan, addressing the GEANCO Foundation's inaugural mental health summit, shared a touching message with the schoolchildren: "I see myself in all of you."