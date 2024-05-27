King Charles interrupts Bank Holiday weekend to share important message

The King interrupted his May bank holiday with his family to share a very important message.

The 75-year-old penned a heartwarming message to the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands following the landslide in Enga on Friday 24 May 2024.

"My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating landslide in Enga, and the tragic loss of so many lives, homes and food gardens.

"I have witnessed at first-hand and have great admiration for, the extraordinary resilience of the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands. I have faith that your communities will come together to support the survivors and the recovery in these heartbreaking circumstances.

"My wife joins me in sending our most heartfelt condolences to the families and communities who have suffered so much as a result of this appallingly traumatic event. Papua New Guinea is very much in our special thoughts and prayers."

As many as 2,000 people are feared buried under Papua New Guinea landslide as survivors dig with hands and spades.

Locals have been left reeling after tonnes of rock and mud smashed into their homes as they slept, and rescuers have struggled to reach such a remote part of what is already one of Asia’s poorest nations leaving locals with little choice but to dig through the collapsed mountainside with whatever tools they have.

Papua New Guinea is home to around 10 million people. Its vast mountainous terrain and lack of roads have made it difficult to access the affected area.

Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the His Majesty is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

At a ceremony also honouring the late Queen, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said: “In reflection of the life she lived, the exemplary performance of duties as the head of the state of Papua New Guinea, it is in this connection that we all gather here this morning to acknowledge her passing and to acknowledge and witness the ascension of the throne of King Charles III,” the Associated Press reported.