Watch the moment Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte pay their mark of respect at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte showed their respect by bowing in unison during this year's Trooping the Colour carriage procession.

Amid the pomp and pageantry of Sunday's celebrations, the mother-daughter duo were caught on film bowing their heads as they passed the Colour on their way to the Horse Guards parade.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and her three children travelled along The Mall in a glass state coach

While Princess Kate, 42, rode in a glass state coach with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William and Kate's daughter was the only young royal visible as she perfectly mimicked her mother. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's poignant mark of respect

Making a spectacular return to the spotlight, Princess Kate looked flawless wearing a dazzling white dress crafted by designer Jenny Packham. Her sophisticated garment featured sleek black piping around the neckline, long sleeves and a fabulous statement neck bow.

© Getty Images Princess Kate appeared in high spirits as she joined her family on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace

Echoing her mother's outfit, Princess Charlotte was dressed in a nautical navy dress complete with a neat white bow around the collar. She had her blonde locks secured with a matching white bow and finished off her look with a pair of smart Mary Jane flats in white.

Prince George and Prince Louis, meanwhile, twinned in navy suits, crisp white shirts and sky blue ties.

Kate's appearance marked her first official public outing since Christmas Day. The royal mother-of-three, who has been keeping a low profile since sharing news of her cancer diagnosis, only confirmed her attendance the day prior via a personal message.

© Getty Images The royal wowed in a white Jenny Packham dress

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she shared.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wrote a message to the public

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Kate has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February. She underwent abdominal surgery in January, and her condition was initially believed to be non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests found cancer had been present.