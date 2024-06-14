Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were key to Princess Kate's return to the spotlight

It's the good news that royal fans have been waiting for and the Princess of Wales's photograph and message say it all.

Looking serene and surrounded by nature in full bloom on the Windsor Estate, Kate sets out how she is "making good progress" as her course of preventative chemotherapy continues.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales to attend Trooping the Colour

While she is experiencing "good days and bad days", she is feeling well enough to make her return to the spotlight at the King's Birthday Parade tomorrow, travelling in a carriage alongside her beloved children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her husband Prince William.

Earlier this week, Palace aides were tight-lipped about who might accompany them on the traditional journey, but family is at the heart of the Princess's life so it's not surprising that she has chosen to be alongside them for this very significant moment in her recovery.

© Getty The royal will make her first official outing since Christmas

"She wanted to be there to support her family," says a royal source and "supporting her children has been really key to her recovery and will continue to be".

So when she feels well, she is making the most of her time as a mum, taking part in school life and, as the wonderful new image by Matt Porteous shows, spending time in nature, something she has long advocated as beneficial to mental health.

© Neil Mockford Kate is expected to join the service with her children

While the whole Birthday Parade is in his honour, it seems the King is more than happy to share the spotlight with his beloved daughter-in-law and we're told that he’s "delighted" she will be joining the family to mark his special day this weekend.

He of all people will understand something of what she has been going through and knows from first-hand experience how important psychologically it is to get back out in public.

© BENJAMIN CREMEL The monarch has had his own cancer diagnosis

He will also surely recognise that Kate's appearance – her first official outing in public since Christmas Day – will give the royals a huge boost after what has been a very challenging six months for the Firm.

As one royal insider told me earlier this week: "Everyone loves a bit of positive news. And if the family can brighten up people's days, that's worth doing."

© Getty The Princess has started working from home

We've also learned that the Princess has begun to do some work from home, reading up on work by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, among other projects, and even taking some meetings at Windsor.

But it's crucial not to interpret this as her return to a full roster of public engagements. While she may attend other public events in the coming weeks, guided by how she feels and by her medical team, her and her family remain fully focused on her making a full recovery, so we shouldn't expect to see her return to regular outings just yet.

© Getty Kate continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment

Her treatment will continue for some months to come and she needs to take time to build her strength before getting back to a busier pace of life.

Touchingly, she says she has drawn strength from the huge outpouring of support from the public, and aides say she has received "thousands upon thousands" of letters from people sharing their own cancer stories and wishing her well.

Her decision to share her own very personal experience and the vulnerability of those "bad days" will resonate with so many. "This isn't all plain sailing," says a source. But this update gives us hope that the Princess is set for fair winds and following seas from now onwards.