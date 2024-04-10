Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan announce baby joy – details

Congratulations are in order for Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan! In a statement shared on Wednesday, the Jordanian royal couple announced that they are expecting their first child together later this year.

A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa wed Crown Prince Hussein in 2023

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot last year in a splendid ceremony with fellow royal guests the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace, witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

© Getty Images The Jordanian royals are expecting their first child

The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

On her big day, architect Rajwa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a breathtaking Elie Saab one-shoulder draped satin gown complete with a long train. In true royal style, the elegant bride elevated her bridal gown with a sparkling diamond tiara and a sheer veil. A pair of glittering drop earrings added extra shimmer, while a slick of pink lipstick completed her look.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein paid tribute to his wife in a touching post

In a heartfelt post shared to celebrate their nuptials, Crown Prince Hussein paid tribute to his wife by writing on Instagram: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

Prior to tying the knot, the couple partook in numerous Jordanian traditions such as a pre-wedding henna party hosted by mother-of-the-groom Queen Rania.