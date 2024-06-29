Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie 'forever grateful' for mother Sarah Ferguson in rare tribute
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (L) and Princess Eugenie smiling© Getty

Princess Eugenie melts hearts in childhood photo for rare tribute to mother Sarah Ferguson - 'I am forever grateful'

Princess Beatrice's sister penned a touching message of thanks to her mother

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie touched the hearts of royal fans on Saturday as she took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson.

The royal, 34, posted a photo from her childhood where she was seen in a green gingham school uniform exiting a black car with her mother who held her tiny backpack.

View post on Instagram
 

"My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old," the Princess penned. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar. 

"She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age," the royal continued. "I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars."

Royal followers flocked to the comments to praise Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter for her bravery around showing her scoliosis scars. One penned: "You had your scoliosis surgery shortly after I had had mine. I remember thinking, “Well if a princess has scoliosis, it can’t be all that bad!” It made me feel better, helped to normalize it, and your posts always help to strengthen the power of our scars. So thank you for that."

Sarah Ferguson with her arms around Princess Eugenie in the countryside© Instagram / @sarahferguson15
Eugenie thanked her mother

Prince William's cousin wore her scoliosis scar with pride on her wedding day in 2018. Eugenie opted for a gorgeous Peter Pilotto gown which featured a low V-shaped back, revealing the scar running down her spine.

Princess Eugenie has a scar from back surgery© Getty
Princess Eugenie has a scar from back surgery

Prince Andrew's daughter opted not to wear a veil so she could show off her scar to raise awareness of the condition and to normalise scars.

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie walk up the steps ahead of her royal wedding© Getty
Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

In an interview on This Morning shortly before her big day, the royal explained: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

married couple kissing on wedding day © Getty
Eugenie's wedding dress showed her childhood scar

DISCOVER: Sarah, Duchess of York, reveals surprising Bridgerton news

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more