Princess Eugenie melts hearts in childhood photo for rare tribute to mother Sarah Ferguson - 'I am forever grateful'

Princess Eugenie touched the hearts of royal fans on Saturday as she took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson.

The royal, 34, posted a photo from her childhood where she was seen in a green gingham school uniform exiting a black car with her mother who held her tiny backpack.

"My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old," the Princess penned. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar.

"She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age," the royal continued. "I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars."

Royal followers flocked to the comments to praise Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter for her bravery around showing her scoliosis scars. One penned: "You had your scoliosis surgery shortly after I had had mine. I remember thinking, “Well if a princess has scoliosis, it can’t be all that bad!” It made me feel better, helped to normalize it, and your posts always help to strengthen the power of our scars. So thank you for that."

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Eugenie thanked her mother

Prince William's cousin wore her scoliosis scar with pride on her wedding day in 2018. Eugenie opted for a gorgeous Peter Pilotto gown which featured a low V-shaped back, revealing the scar running down her spine.

© Getty Princess Eugenie has a scar from back surgery

Prince Andrew's daughter opted not to wear a veil so she could show off her scar to raise awareness of the condition and to normalise scars.

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

In an interview on This Morning shortly before her big day, the royal explained: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

© Getty Eugenie's wedding dress showed her childhood scar

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."