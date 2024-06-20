Princess Eugenie bears unbelievable resemblance to unexpected royal relative

Princess Eugenie has strikingly different features to her eldest sister Princess Beatrice, and whilst the York sisters couldn't be closer, there is one royal ancestor who looks a lot more like Sarah Ferguson's lastborn.

The mother-of-two, 34, bears an incredible resemblance to her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother in her younger years. The pair both share the same deep chestnut locks, big, beautiful eyes and face shape.

Eugenie and the Queen Mother bear a unique resemblance

The image below shows the late Queen Mother photographed in 1929, aged 29. The Queen Mother passed away when Eugenie was 12 years old but the pair appeared to have the sweetest bond.

A young Eugenie was captured kissing her great-grandmother when they stepped out in Scrabster, Scotland in 1997. Another image from a year later in 1998, showed Eugenie looking up at her great-grandmother at Clarence House.

The Queen Mother passed away when Eugenie was 12

Eugenie also had an exceptionally close bond with her "grannie", Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch was one of the only people to find out about Eugenie's engagement to her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, and, during the Platinum Jubilee, the Princess shared sweet words about her grandmother.

© Tim Graham The Queen Mother and Eugenie had a close bond

She told the Spectator: "Her Majesty the Queen is an incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone. She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter."

She added: "I think about my son August and what I’d like for him, what kind of world I’d like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

Other royal lookalikes

It isn't just Eugenie who has a royal lookalike as Lady Louise when compared to Queen Charlotte is uncanny.

Bridgerton fans may recognise the character from the show's spin-off series. Unlike with Eugenie and Queen Charlotte and Lady Louise never crossed paths.

Lady Louise and Queen Charlotte share likeness

Queen Charlotte was thought to be clever, good-humoured and excelled at music.

According to Historic Royal Palaces: "In 1761, aged 17, Charlotte found herself chosen by George III as his bride. She had good royal and Protestant credentials. Most importantly for the King, she was sweet-natured and compliant," the official website states.

She and King George went on to have a famously happy marriage and were known to play musical duets on the flute and harp together, before His Majesty's devastating illness that first reared its head in 1788.