Sarah Ferguson melts hearts with birthday tribute to 'amazing' Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson recently shared her pride in her daughter Princess Eugenie, and on Sunday she had further reason to praise her youngest child as she celebrated her 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the proud mum penned the sweetest message alongside a heart-warming photo that showed her and Eugenie sitting on a boulder in the country, as Sarah wrapped her arm around her daughter and held her close.

In the caption, the Duchess wrote: "Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie. I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be.

"You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others. You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday."

The lovely photo message come soon after the Princess opened up about her close relationship with her mum and revealed the sweet way she addresses Sarah.

Sarah paid a loving tribute to her daughter View post on Instagram

During a recent chat for The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that the Princess co-founded with close friend Julia de Boinville, the royal called her mother "mumsy".

"You are a huge inspiration to me and Beatrice and Jules, my co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective," she added as they marked Mother's Day this month.

© Getty Images Sarah dotes on her daughters

"Your mission from the very beginning of time, before Beatrice and I were born, has been to impact other people's lives around the world. And it's been such an inspiration to me growing up."

The touching mother-daughter interview centred on the mother-of-two's incredible philanthropic work at Sarah's Trust. Gushing with pride, Sarah said: "I'm just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies".

© Getty The trio are so close

She continued: "They say on the aeroplane, put the oxygen mask on yourself and then help the child. I think the best example of what I see sitting here today is that I taught you on your 18th birthday, when you went to the teenage cancer unit…

"I think it was the greatest present I ever gave you, because you understood how lucky you were and I believe that one of the finest things I've ever done in my life is making you and Beatrice the people you are, by guiding you through philanthropy and impact…"

© Getty The Princesses look up to their mum

She went on to say: "I want to be proud [of] you, I mean it's the best thing I've ever done". While Princess Eugenie calls the author, "mumsy," Sarah has an adorable nickname for her second born, "Eugie".

Her older sister Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, calls her "Euge". In an interview with British Vogue, Princess Beatrice said "Euge is amazing."

© Getty Eugenie and Beatrice at William and Kate's royal wedding

Princess Beatrice also has some lovely names she goes by. Among friends and family, she has become known as Bea. However, Princess Eugenie appears to have an even more special nickname for her.

To celebrate Beatrice's 31st birthday in August 2019, Eugenie uploaded a carousel of images, including this sweet selfie of the pair on a country walk. She wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." The royal affectionately concluded the caption: "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx."