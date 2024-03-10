Sarah Ferguson shares pride in Princess Eugenie and reveals 'greatest present' she ever gave her

Sarah, Duchess of York has paid tribute to her daughter Princess Eugenie in a touching mother-daughter interview centred on the mother-of-two's incredible philanthropic work at Sarah's Trust.

In a video interview posted on Eugenie's Instagram page dedicated to her charity called the Anti-Slavery Collective, the duo spoke at length about Sarah's work and how it has served as a source of inspiration.

Gushing with pride, Sarah said: "I'm just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies".

She continued: "They say on the aeroplane, put the oxygen mask on yourself and then help the child.

"I think the best example for what I see sitting here today is that I taught you on your 18th birthday, when you went to the teenage cancer unit… I think it was the greatest present I ever gave you, because you understood how lucky you were and I believe that one of the finest things I've ever done in my life is make you and Beatrice the people you are, by guiding you through philanthropy and impact… and giving from the heart with love because you want to, not because you have to".

She went on to say: "I want to be proud [of] you, I mean it's the best thing I've ever done".

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Eugenie also heaped praise on her mother, thanking her for her "inspirational energy". Kicking off the interview, she said: "I thought that it would be fun if I interviewed you and shared your wisdom and impactful, incredible, inspirational energy with our community and the Anti-Slavery Collective because you really are an inspiration.

"And I think as a mother, as a woman, as a leader, it's very important to share your messages, especially as I think we tell everyone a lot how much you mean to us".

When asked about some of the most inspirational women in her life, Sarah was quick to mention her beloved grandmother. Sharing some of her pearls of wisdom, she said: "My granny, from the very first moment, always said 'You're not here for yourself, you're here to give back to others'".

Eugenie and her best friend Julia set up their charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, in 2017 after they went on a trip to India and witnessed first-hand the extent to which slavery still exists.

On the official website, they explain their story: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India."

Over the years, Eugenie has been working hard to promote the work of her charity. Back in November 2023, the mother-of-two donned her finest threads to present the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective. She was joined by members of her family including her sister Princess Beatrice, cousin Zara Tindall and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.