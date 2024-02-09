Royal fans were shocked following the news that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer - which was discovered after the royal had been in hospital receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. While the monarch has been forthcoming with his medical issues with the public, he has decided to keep what kind of cancer he has as private - but why? Find out here…

Chatting on A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash spoke about the reasons that Charles would want to keep his diagnosis to himself for the time being. “First and foremost this is a recent diagnosis,” she explained. “We know that he was only really telling family and friends in the days before the wider announcement. And I think it’s understandable that he needs time to get his head around it get to grips with his treatment plan, and have everything in place before talking more about it.

WATCH: Why the specifics of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis being kept secret

“I think it’s enough to say that he has cancer for people to understand the seriousness of his condition and that he isn’t going to carry out public-facing engagements for a while. They had to explain it while also retaining some privacy for him as an individual.”

Despite the seriousness of this diagnosis, Emily also opened up about why the public should be reassured by the language they have used to discuss the King’s condition. She said: “I think it’s understandable that he wants to keep a little back… The palace has been very clear on some things, and a takeaway is that his role isn’t going to be heavily impacted by this… Interestingly it was left to Rishi Sunak to say it was caught in an early stage… It’s an interesting way of spreading out the news but also doubling down on the reassurance.”

Royal journalist Robert Jobson also joined the podcast to discuss the recent news, explaining that not revealing which type of cancer he has also put a lid on the inevitable speculation surrounding the diagnosis.

© Getty Images King Charles at Westminster Abbey

He said: “There will be speculation whatever, I think he’s been very transparent about his procedure for his prostate. He’s a human being, he’s entitled to his privacy for health. But equally what this can do is increase speculation.

“When Harry jumped on a plane and came over, actually that heightened the significance… it increases speculation. I think [the palace] has been pretty open to the public and maybe they want to get through a period of treatment and see how he responds before giving any detail. But I do expect that they will probably come out about what cancer he has at some stage.”

© Peter Macdiarmid/LNP Prince Harry is seen arriving at Clarence House in central London.

It has been confirmed that it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during the procedure. A statement from the Palace read: “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”