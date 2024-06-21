Queen Camilla's three-word exchange with King Charles after appearing to hurry him off the balcony at Trooping the Colour

On Saturday, King Charles marked his second birthday parade as monarch, surrounded by his closest family members and thousands of royal fans.

The event, known as Trooping the Colour, takes place on the second Saturday of June, and this year's celebration was particularly significant, coming just months after the public learned of Charles and the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnoses.

© Getty Queen Camilla sweetly told the King he had 'done well' on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The King, who is still undergoing treatment, confirmed his attendance weeks in advance but made adjustments for his comfort, such as travelling in a horse-drawn carriage down The Mall instead of on horseback like his son, the Prince of Wales, and his sister, the Princess Royal.

The day culminated in a spectacular flypast display, which Charles viewed from the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside senior members of the royal family. And now, an unearthed video from the day, reveals Camilla’s words to Charles following the flypast.

© Getty The King and Queen seemed very happy following the flypast

In the below clip, which initially appears to show Camilla eager to return inside the Palace - understandable given Charles' ongoing cancer treatment and exposure to torrential rain while saluting the Guardsmen - Camilla looks Charles in the eyes and says, "You did well." Charles kindly replies, "Thank you."

WATCH: Queen Camilla's words to King Charles after the flypast

Talking about the moment on the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, royal photographer James Whatling said of Camilla possibly being eager to get back inside the Palace, “It is very much a stage, and all eyes are on them, and all these cameras are on them. And it must get a little bit uncomfortable after a while.”

LISTEN: The truth behind the 'loving look' between Prince William and Kate on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

HELLO! royal editor, Emily Nash, added: “He spent a long time also on a podium outside the palace as one of the most incredible downpours was taking place, taking the salute from the returning Guardsmen.”

“That's duty, isn't it? That really is duty, as someone who's still undergoing treatment, I believe, to stand there in that, is ridiculous, and it kind of shows the character of the King,” James said in admiration.

More from the podcast

Elsewhere in the episode, co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, as well as Emily Nash, ask James about his favourite photo of the day, which involved the Prince and Princess of Wales. They also chat to CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster, who analyses Kate’s recent unusual health statement, the reason behind her released photo, and why Prince William is not in a rush to become king.