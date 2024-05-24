A Right Royal Portrait: King Charles' red painting explained - and a chat with Prince Harry's pal

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast! With Emmy running about the Cannes Film Festival, this time Andrea is joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash to chat with some spectacular guests, including King Charles’ portrait artist Jonathan Yeo, and Prince Harry’s friend and the Director of International Development at the Invictus Games, David Wiseman.
Of course, the pair also chatted about the latest royal news, including an update from the Princess of Wales, and all about Emily’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she rubbed shoulders with The Windsors cast and Dame Judi Dench!
LISTEN: Jonathan Yeo reveals what King Charles thought of his use of the colour red back in November
During the interview with Jonathan, the trio discussed why the artist used so much red in the King’s portrait, and how it was given approval by His Majesty way before the public unveiling. He also joked about the inevitable internet memes that came from the portrait, including his favourite post comparing the royal portrait to a bowl of pasta! And has the King seen any of the banter? Listen and find out!
During the discussion with David, the Invictus Games Foundation Director spoke about the goal behind Prince Harry’s fantastic competition, and why the tournament is so personal and special to him. Enjoy!
