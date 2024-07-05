Prince William reportedly caught talking about Princess Anne's accident that left her hospitalised – watch video

Princess Anne suffered a terrible accident last month, which saw her spend several days in hospital after being airlifted from her Gatcombe Park home.

Not much is known about the incident, other than Anne "sustained minor injuries and concussion" after possibly being hit by a horse whilst out walking within her estate.

© Getty Princess Anne left hospital a week ago and has been recuperating at her Gatcombe home

In this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk to Sky's Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills, about the latest royal news, including the Princess Royal’s incident which has forced her out of royal duties for a while as she continues to recuperate.

LISTEN: Princess Anne's accident at home and how the King welcome a new Prime Minister and a new government

In the episode, which you can listen to above, Rhiannon opens up about the days following the hospitalisation and recalls a video, which you can watch below, taken during the State Visit in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan, which seemed to show Prince William talking to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh about what exactly happened to Anne.

WATCH: Prince William appears to be talking about Princess Anne's accident during State Visit last week

“I don't know whether you spotted this, because you may not have seen this footage, but at the State Visit, there was the moment where the King and the Queen were showing the Emperor and Empress a variety of things from the Royal Collection, and over their shoulder, I was watching the footage back, and you could see this little group that was the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince William in the middle, and they seem to be having this quite intense conversation,” Rhiannon explained, before adding: “Then all of a sudden, Prince William almost whacked himself in the face, and I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, they were talking about Anne.' Now, look, I haven't had it confirmed, but it was literally the day after. It looked pretty much like they were talking about it.”

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Elsewhere in the episode, Rhiannon and Emily explain the royal family's role during an election as well as how the King will welcome a new Prime Minister and a new government this week. We also discuss why the relationship between the monarch and the PM is so special.