Queen Mary is radiant during heartwarming visit to daycare centre in Greenland
These statement earrings really bring the look together© Getty

Queen Mary is radiant during heartwarming visit to daycare centre in Greenland

The Danish royal visited the sustainable Naasut institution in Nuuk

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary radiated elegance and warmth as she visited a children's daycare institution in Greenland. 

The 52-year-old royal's visit to the sustainable Naasut institution in Nuuk, which fittingly translates to 'flower' in Greenlandic, was a heartwarming sight.

Queen Mary was all smiles as she interacted with the children, embodying grace and approachability. 

The Naasut institution collaborates with the Mary Foundation's anti-bullying program, 'Free From Bullying,' which has been successfully implemented in The Faroe Islands, Estonia, Iceland, Romania, France, and Greenland.

Dressed impeccably, Queen Mary looked every inch the royal in a crisp white pleated long-sleeved blouse tucked into black cigarette trousers. 

Her glossy brunette tresses were styled in a wavy blow-dry, and she opted for natural makeup with a hint of eyeliner and mascara, highlighting her radiant features.

Queen Mary of Denmark visits the new day institution Naasut
Queen Mary of Denmark visits the new day institution Naasut

In one particularly sweet moment, Queen Mary knelt down to sit with the children on the ground. One young boy held up a small purple teddy bear to her face, and Mary’s genuine delight was evident. 

The children seemed captivated as a teacher held up a colourful book, capturing their attention with stories and illustrations.

The institution works with Mary Foundation's anti-bullying program 'Free from bullying/Kammagiitta'
The institution works with Mary Foundation's anti-bullying program 'Free from bullying/Kammagiitta'

Mary also sat on a chair, listening intently and smiling at the children in the classroom. Her interaction with the young ones was a testament to her commitment to child welfare and education, further emphasized by the Mary Foundation’s impactful programs.

The Queen’s visit to Greenland has been a family affair. She and her husband, King Frederik, 56, along with their children, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, arrived in Greenland last Saturday. The royal family is scheduled to depart tomorrow, wrapping up a memorable visit.

queen mary holding a baby© Getty
Queen Mary showed her maternal side

Yesterday, Queen Mary took part in a workshop in Nuuk, where she helped work on a memorial stone for Arnarulunnguaq, a native Greenlander and esteemed polar explorer. This hands-on participation showcased her dedication to honouring Greenland’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Queen Mary and King Frederik appeared in high spirits as they visited Attu. The small community, with approximately 170 inhabitants, welcomed the royal couple warmly. The village council chairman, Per Ole Frederiksen, who grew up in the town, greeted them. Attu is located on a smaller island of the same name in the Qeqertalik municipality, and the visit highlighted the royal family’s commitment to connecting with even the most remote communities.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella meet the press© Getty
Queen Mary was a doting mum in florals

Before their Greenland adventure, the royal family celebrated a significant milestone for their eldest son, Prince Christian. 

The future king, 18, graduated from high school at Ordrup Gymnasium. Proud parents Queen Mary and King Frederik were beaming with pride. 

Queen Mary perfected her graduate-mum chic look in a crisp white 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta, tucked into a 'Edie' floral A-line midi skirt from Zimmermann. 

She accessorized with tan strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi, a beige 'Canapa Stuoia Convertible Tote Bag' from Prada, and oversized gold hoop earrings – the 'Delphis Mega Gold' style from Dulong.

