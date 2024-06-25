Queen Mary and King Frederik showcase rare display of affection

Queen Mary and King Frederik shared a rare display of affection on Monday following their son Crown Prince Christian's high school graduation ceremony.

The proud parents were seen with their arms around each other as they departed their 18-year-old son's milestone day at the Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen King Frederik X and Queen Mary leaving the Graduation Ceremony

Along with his parents, Christian was supported by his younger royal siblings Isabella, 17, and twins Vincent and Josephine, both 13. The family of six couldn't have looked happier during the special day and were all beaming as they chatted to local media outlets about Christain's milestone.

King Frederik was also captured sharing a special moment with his youngest daughter and was photographed with his arm wrapped around her lovingly. Meanwhile, Queen Mary walked with her hand on her son's back, who towered over her with his 6ft frame.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella leave the ceremony

In the images, Christian donned a traditional graduation hat named the studenterhue. The special headwear dates back to the mid-19th century. According to the Museum of Danish America: "It symbolises that the wearer has passed the final exam, Studentereksamen, in the Danish gymnasium (High school), and is qualified to study at the university."

Other than his historical headwear, Christian and the rest of his siblings were dressed in smart-casual attire. He donned a laid-back patterned shirt and white linen trousers, whilst his younger brother opted for a smart light blue Ralph Lauren shirt and white trousers.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella

Meanwhile, Josephine opted for the ‘Nadine’ blouse in shade berry, by Sea New York and added white shorts with stylish green Adidas gazelle trainers. As for her sister, Isabella twinned with her mother in a white shirt which she paired with a casual denim skirt and ‘Oran’ Hermes sandals in tan.

Queen Mary never fails to disappoint when it comes to her fashion and her son's graduation was no exception. The mother-of-four oozed summer chic wearing an ‘Edie’ floral print linen midi skirt by Australian fashion house Zimmermann.

© Shutterstock The royal couple were all smiles on their son's big day

The opulent number boasted a beautiful floral design in soft brown, mustard, green and orange. Matching her daughter she added a crisp white long-sleeved shirt. As for her shoes, Mary chose elegant Gianvito Rossi sandals in tan that featured a flattering ankle strap.

Completing her look was the Prada 'Canapa Stuoia Convertible Tote Bag' in Beige, as well as a pair of large hoop earrings.

Following his graduation Christian is expected to attend university but not before he celebrates in true Danish fashion. Traditionally, the end of June is a time for school leavers in to celebrate by taking to the streets in a festive parade.

The occasion is for everyone as celebrating students aboard trucks where they dance, play music and enjoy food and drinks. The trucks then make stops at the homes of classmates’ parents for everyone to join in the fun!