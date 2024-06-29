Queen Mary oozes royal glamour alongside husband King Frederik and daughters for special family milestone

Queen Mary's sartorial portfolio seldom disappoints and she simply oozed royal glamour in new photos from her son, Crown Prince Christian's, graduation in new photos released on Friday.

The glamorous snaps of the occasion, which took place on Tuesday, showed the monarch sporting a stunning summer blue Ralph Lauren linen suit, adorned with white pinstripes. She swept her long hair back into a relaxed ponytail but her accessories were anything but downplayed as she carried a stunning Prada tote bag and added 18 carat-gold necklaces.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Mary oozed royal elegance alongside her daughter

The first was a beautiful diamond medallion necklace with the initials of her four children, C for Christian, V for Vincent, I for Isabella and J for Josephine. The second was a tribute to her husband King Frederik and featured an F-shaped pendant.

Adding extra pazazz, Mary opted for statement gold 'ocean shield' earrings by jewellery brand Elhanati. She also slipped on a pair of stylish blue sunglasses, perfectly matching the hues of her Ralph Lauren ensemble.

© Shutterstock Mary was joined by her husband

The chic summer outfit appeared to be Mary's second of the day, as Prince Christian changed into a special graduation uniform alongside his classmates at the Ordrup Gymnasium in Copenhagen.

Proud mum Mary, along with King Frederick and Christian's sisters Isabella and Josephine were beaming at his achievement. Mary was pictured filming her son and his peer group as they filed out of the ceremony clad in traditional graduation hats named the studenterhue.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Mary and Josephine were beaming as watched the special moment

The photos also showed the start of the epic celebrations for the students which kicks off with an exciting parade where they hop on buses, enjoy drinks and dance to music through the streets before making a stop at each of their homes where their families can join in the fun.

Just hours before, Mary was captured in an equally glamorous outfit for the first half of the day.

© Shutterstock The Danish Queen proudly filmed her son

The Queen chose a stunning combination of an ‘Edie’ floral print linen midi skirt by Australian fashion house Zimmermann, which she paired with a crisp white long-sleeved shirt.

Instead of sweeping her hair back, she opted to wear her gorgeous chestnut brown locks free-flowing and rocked a pair of chic Gianvito Rossi sandals in tan that featured a flattering ankle strap.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Earlier in the day, Mary wore another fabulous look alongside her family members

Whilst she swapped her statement earrings for a pair of gold hoops, she kept consistent with her bag, choosing the same beautiful Prada tote.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Following his joyful graduation celebrations, Crown Prince Christian is expected to attend university in the autumn.