Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent make surprise appearance on King Frederik and Queen Mary's royal tour
King Frederik, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary in Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent make surprise appearance on King Frederik and Queen Mary's royal tour

The Danish king and queen are visiting Greenland

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by two very special guests on their royal visit to Greenland – their 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine!

The youngsters were not included in the official itinerary for the Danish king and queen's tour, which ends on 6 July, and so it was a pleasant surprise as Vincent and Josephine joined in with the engagements.

The twins joined Frederik and Mary on a boat trip to Qeqertarsuaq, where they helped to install a new whale microphone for scientific Arctic research.

The Danish royals were dressed appropriately for the cold weather, wrapped up in puffer jackets, gloves and beanie hats.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine in Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset
Vincent and Josephine made a surprise appearance with their parents on their tour

Later, Vincent and Josephine accompanied their parents for a family fun day in the city of Qeqertarsuaq, with the teenagers participating in a football match and the family mile race for all residents.

Denmarks's King Frederick X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent pose on a bench during a visit in Qeqertarsuaq in Greenland,© Getty
The Danish royals visited an Arctic research centre in Qeqertarsuaq

The young royals share their parents' love of sport and have taken part in their father's Royal Run event in Denmark in recent years.

King Frederik X of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark, Prince Vincent of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark wave from the Royal Ship Dannebrog© Getty
The royals waving from the Royal Ship Dannebrog

Frederik and Mary are also huge tennis fans, and in 2020, they shared footage of their children practising their serves on the court.

Stepping into the public eye

Since their father became king in January following Queen Margrethe's abdication, Vincent and Josephine have made more public appearances.

As well as joining their parents and elder siblings, Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, on the palace balcony at the proclamation, Vincent and Josephine also stepped out for Frederik's 56th birthday celebrations at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in May.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella© Getty
The Danish royals celebrated Crown Prince Christian's graduation

Ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament, Frederik posed for a snap with the twins in matching Danish football kits, with Josephine joining her father at the England vs Denmark match in Germany, where they chatted with the Prince of Wales.

Prince William posing with Princess Josephine and King Frederik© Getty
Frederik and Josephine posed for a picture with William at the match

Last week, Frederik and Mary marked a new milestone as Crown Prince Christian, 18, graduated from high school with his younger siblings also in attendance to celebrate.

While Princess Isabella, 17, is about to go into her final year at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup, Prince Vincent attends Tranegårdskolen, while Princess Josephine started 6th grade at Kildegård Private School in August 2023. The palace did not share the reason behind Josephine's school move.

